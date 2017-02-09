HAUGHTON – Services to celebrate the life of Linda Greene, 68, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Linda was born on October 9, 1948, to the late Thomas L. and Pauline Vaughn Allen and passed away at her home In Haughton on Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

She was a lovely, caring woman with a big heart. Linda was a real people person and was loved by everyone. She was well known in the community and had been a realtor in the Shreveport/Bossier area for more than thirty-five years. Linda was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Left to cherish Linda’s memory is her husband of 47 years, Albert Dee Greene, Sr.; sons, Jimmy Ray Greene, Timothy Ray Greene, and Albert Dee Greene, Jr.; daughter, Kristy Mae Cremeans and husband John; grandchildren, Dakota, Logan, and Caden Greene, Cameron and Summer Cremeans, and Madeline Greene; great-granddaughter, Tinzley Greene; great-grandson, Jaxson Greene; her very dear friend, Michael Libertore; and one sister.

Honoring Linda as pallbearers are Jimmy Greene, Timothy Greene, Albert Greene, Jr., Dakota Greene, Logan Greene, Caden Greene, Jerry McKeithen, Michael Libertore, II, and Bryan Libertore.