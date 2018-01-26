Linda Hamm Byrd

Bossier City, LA – Linda Hamm Byrd Linda A. McPherson Hamm Byrd, age 85, passed away at her home in Bossier City, LA on January 24, 2018.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Terryl L. Hamm Miller, of Bossier City, LA; son, Mark C. Hamm, of Oklahoma City, OK; sister Julia M. Cummings and husband Kenneth E. Cummings, Sr., of Bossier City, LA; three grandchildren, Kevin C. Hamm, Krista G. Hamm and Christopher C. Miller; and one great-grandchild, as well as her former spouse, James L. Byrd of Norman, OK. She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, William C. Hamm Ed.D., and her parents, William G. McPherson, M.D. and Edna McPherson Ziegler.

Linda Anne McPherson was born on September 5, 1932 in County Line, Oklahoma. She resided in Oklahoma City for most of her life and graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1950, and by 1952 had earned both her bachelor and master degrees in Education from Oklahoma Teacher’s College, now the University of Central Oklahoma. She taught for 30 years in the Oklahoma City Public Schools, teaching at Westwood, John Adams and Heronville Elementary schools, retiring in 1985.

Linda moved to Shreveport, LA in 1997 to spend the remainder of her retirement with her beloved sister, Julia. She passed away quietly at her home in Bossier City, LA after a brief illness and will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City, OK, beside her husband Bill.

In lieu of services, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation at: https://macular.org/.

A special thank you to Regional Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time.