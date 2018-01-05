Linda Hinson

Bossier City, LA – Linda Reta Tucker Hinson, 76, of Bossier City passed away peacefully January 3, 2018 at her home. She was born July 7, 1941 to Woodrow and Wilma Viers Tucker in Shreveport, LA at Charity Hospital.

Linda loved the Lord, but got to the point she could only watch church on TV—though faithfully. Linda has two dear friends Teresa Tyler and Ronnie Young. She met them in the latter years of her life and was very thankful for their friendship, as she was a committed Mother, Wife, and Homemaker in earlier years. Linda loved mysteries and film noir.

Linda leaves behind two sisters: Bobbie Tucker and LaFaune Rhodes (Joel); her only child, a son, Jesse Hinson, Jr. (Betty) and Linda’s greatest joys, her grandsons: A.J and J.J.; and finally, her beloved niece, Michelle Culler.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with services at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery Ringgold, LA.