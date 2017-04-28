BOSSIER CITY – Funeral Services for Linda Kay Gray Shamblin will be held Saturday April 29th 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Georges Episcopal Church in Bossier City with Father Guido Verbeck officiating, assisted by Father James Flowers. A party will be held prior to the service in the Parish Hall at 11:45 a.m.

Linda Kay passed away to her eternal life at home surrounded by her loving family April 26th, 2017. Linda fought a courageous and long battle with lung cancer. Linda Kay never lost faith that her Lord Jesus Christ would heal her and she would fly on the wings of doves. It is a comfort to know she is now in the arms of her Lord.

Linda Kay was born December 18th, 1947 in Springhill, Louisiana to Clyde E. and Frances Gray. She attended Springhill High School graduating in 1965. She was always a proud Lumberjack. Linda Kay was Springhill’s Miss. Merry Christmas in 1964 an honor she treasured her entire life. After High School Linda Kay attended Northeast University in Monroe where she was a War Bonnet. Later in life Linda worked in Real Estate and was a Medical Assistant. She was extremely involved for many years in Rotary International and she lived a true servants life traveling all over the world serving the under privileged in many countries. She was a member of the Rotary Ann’s, South Shreveport Rotary Club she was also a Paul Harris Fellow. Linda was a member of the Shreveport Opera Guild and a proud supporter of the Shreveport Symphony for many years. Linda Kay was a faithful servant to her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Saint George’s Episcopal Church where she was a member of the choir. She was always there with her smiling face and a helpful hand. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Linda was most all a loving Mother, Grand Mother and Great Grand Mother. Her family was the light of her life.

Linda Kay is proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Ronald Eugene Gray. Linda is survived by her son Grayson Boucher and his Wife Heather of Shreveport; Granddaughters Remington Boucher Smith and Husband Kevin of Greenwood, Makenzie Boucher of Shreveport; Great-Grandson Wesson Smith of Greenwood; Uncle Jim Brown of Ridgecrest, CA; Nephews Gary Gray, Joby Gray, Spencer Gray, John Gray and Daniel Gray; Cousins Sara Littleton, Pat Ethridge, Dale Brown, Teri Mcleod, Mark Mcleod, Keith Mcleod, Cindy Meagher, Debbie Brickey and Patricia Wilhite. Linda is also survived by her loving companion and dog Max.

The family would like to thank Father Guido Verbeck for his many years of friendship. He held a very special place in Linda Kay’s heart and the family is deeply thankful to him. Thanks to Dr. Bob Holladay for his love and compassion. The family would also like to thank Linda’s cousin Sara Littleton for her kind care to Linda during this hard time. Thanks always to her caregivers Dianne and Polly. Thanks to Tom Wood and his staff for all the love and support.

The family request in lieu of Flowers Donation be made the St. Georges Episcopal Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Youth Group or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Mama you are with Jesus now… Go fly high on the wings of the dove. Your beautiful garden is ready.