BOSSIER CITY – Services for Linda L. Bandell will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Rose-Neath’s Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Randy Harper, pastor of Bellaire Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Forest Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be just prior to the service from 12 noon until service time.

Linda was born to Samuel and Ruth Corley in Oklahoma City, OK on January 12, 1943 and died January 1, 2017 in Bossier City. She was a member of Bellaire Baptist Church and a member and past VP of VFW #4588 Auxiliary. Her mission was to crochet crosses and give them out; she also crochet baby blankets for the Ark-La-Tex Pregnancy Crisis Center and other homeless projects.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jon Corley and daughter-in-law, Diana Bandell.

Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, John G. Bandell of Bossier City; son, John Bandell, Jr. of Bethleham, PA; daughter, Dorothy Bandell of Bossier City; sisters, Carol Hannabass of Moore, OK, Patricia Horte and husband, Robert of Whitman, MA; brother, Robert Corley of Del City, OK and grandchildren, Nicole Rogers, Justine Howe, Joshua Howe, Elijah Howe, Rivka Howe, Conner Bandell, Christopher Bandell, Kaitlyn Bandell and Kelsie Bandell.

The family suggests memorials to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, 2307 Texas Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103-3621 or a charity of the donor’s choice.