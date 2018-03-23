Linda Ruth Gregory Thomas (Singleton)

Bossier City, LA – Linda Ruth Gregory Thomas (Singleton) 65, died peacefully on Thursday, January 18, 2018, after a brief struggle with cancer. Linda was born November 1, 1952, in Barberton, Ohio. Daughter of Sherman and Violet Gregory.

Family and friends were Linda’s passion and delight. She grew up spending summers on her Grandmother’s farm in Southern Ohio, which were some of her fondest childhood memories. Her proudest family memories were anything and everything to do with her two children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Linda thoroughly enjoyed tending to flowers and outdoor gardening. She also enjoyed the pastime of sitting on her porch, watching the birds, drinking coffee on quiet mornings and taking care of her cat, “Beauxcefus”.

Linda is survived by her brother, Carl Sherman Gregory and his wife Anne; her sister, Dinah Waid and husband Kenny; sister, Ina Daugherty; daughter Connie Sherman and husband Kevin; son Kenneth Thomas and wife Crystal. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Cody Thomas, Koby Sherman, Nathan Trexler, Riley Sherman, Julianne Campbell, Jeffery Campbell, Brooke Thomas and great-grandson, Landon Sherman.

Also, left behind are Josie Pine and husband Bill, Catherine Thomas, all which were like daughters and a son to her, and Liam Pine who was like a grandson. Lastly, left behind to cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Sherman Gregory; mother, Violet Gregory; brother, Gary Gregory; sister, Janet Thomas; Brother, Wayne Gregory; and brother, Jerry Gregory.

Services will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home located at 601 US Hwy 80 East, Haughton, Louisiana 71037, on March 24, 2018 at 11am.