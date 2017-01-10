BOSSIER CITY – Lois Bassett, 93, of Bossier City, LA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2017. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Lois Bassett was born in Devol, OK, on January 26, 1923. She grew up in Portales, New Mexico and married her high school sweetheart, Roy Broadway Bassett, in 1942. While Roy served his country in the U.S. Air Force, they traveled the country together and settled in Bossier City upon his retirement in 1966. For over 50 years she was a member of Waller Baptist Church and served in several capacities including teaching Sunday School well into her 80’s. She was the bookkeeper at Shreveport Wholesale Credit Men’s Association for many years. Lois was an accomplished bridge player and an American Contract Bridge League Life Master. She thoroughly enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Although Lois was never one to interfere or judge, she had a great influence on her family by her example, strength, character and faith.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother; husband, Roy Bassett; granddaughter, Ashley Worley; and grandson, Todd West.

Lois is survived by her children: Sharon Worley (Ty), Becky Hollier (Mike), James Bassett (Georgia), Carol Smith (Brad), and Michael Bassett (Gina); grandchildren, Kimberley Diffey (Michael), Lindsey Lokowich (Luke), Amanda Coble (Chris), Brent West (Stephanie), Alison Friar (B.J.), Kelly Custer (Jason), Jared Bassett, Haley Bassett, Kyle Smith, Erica Delaune (Preston); and 14 great-grandchildren.

Services for Lois will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel on January 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with The Reverend Lane Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Mike Hollier, Brad Smith, Jason Custer, B.J. Friar, Jared Bassett, Kyle Smith and Preston Delaune.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ty Worley, Michael Diffey, Luke Lokowich, Brent West and Chris Coble.

Lois’s favorite charities were the Louisiana Children’s Home and Samaritan’s Purse. The family wishes to thank Anointing Hands of Care for their compassionate and caring service.