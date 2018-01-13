Lois Sharpley

Bossier City, LA – Lois Sharpley, known to friends and family as “Lobo” or “Bozo”, went to be with his Lord on January 10, 2018 after a lengthy illness. He was 74 years of age and a native of Bossier City, LA.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Lois was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sharpley, his father Clinton Sharpley Sr., his mother Josie Procell Sharpley, his brother Marvin Sharpley, and his sister Daisy.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Lois Dewayne and wife Carolyn of Crossett, Ark; his daughter, Brenda Potts of Bossier City, LA; his brothers, Leonard, Jr., Bob, Bubba, and James; and his sisters, Liz Boyter, Kay Russell, Fay Hill. Lois also leaves behind numerous grandchildren.