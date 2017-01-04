HAUGHTON – On Jan 1, 2017, Lola Gardner entered into heaven and joined her late husband William “Bill”.

Lola was born May 12, 1936 in Wharton, TX. She moved to Louisiana around the age of 6. After graduating from North Caddo High School in Vivian, LA. She attended Rhetha’s Beauty School where she became a hairdresser. Lola and Bill met in Shreveport in 1958 and married Jan 17, 1960. His career in the USAF took them many places around world. Lola and Bill settled in Haughton after his Air Force retirement in 1979. Lola became a member of First Baptist Haughton that year. Lola began a career with AAFES at Barksdale AFB where she worked until her retirement in 2004.

Funeral services will take place 11:00 AM, Friday, Jan. 6th at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA with burial at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the same location Thurs. Jan 5th from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Those who knew her were blessed to do so. She was a kind and generous soul who enjoyed a good laugh and loved being with her family. She made friends where ever she went, her kind heart and sense of humor were loved by many. Lola had an independent natural with a deep and abiding faith. She is sorely missed. Although it’s little darker here without her, heaven is brighter with her; another flower in the Master’s bouquet.

She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Sarah Holcomb, her brothers Gene, JB and Ellis; her sisters Wanda Janzen, Edna Pryor and Peggy Stokes.

Lola is survived by her daughter, Dolores Gumm and her husband Robert Gumm; her son Frank Gardner and his wife Valerie; her grandsons, David Gumm, Zachary Gardner and Colin Gardner; her sisters, Patricia Hilburn and Charlotte Harlan and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Pall bearers are David Gumm, Zachary Gardner, Colin Gardner, Victor Beshea, Randy Beshea, Brien Harlan and Alan Edwards.