Lona Hatcher Hammock

ELM GROVE, LA – Funeral services for Lona Hatcher Hammock will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 at Rose-Neath’s Bossier Chapel, Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Bro. Russell Snider. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Lona was born to Nelvin Charles Hatcher and Doris Morgan Hatcher in Haynesville, LA on October 23, 1946 and died December 27, 2016 in Haynesville. She retired as a Mutual Clerk from Louisiana Downs and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Lona is preceded in death by her daughter, Kerry D. Hammock Morris; granddaughter, Holly Thrasher; her parents and two brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Charles H. Hammock, Sr.; children, James A. Tucker and Dawn, Ramona Hanson and Ray, Renea Snider and Dwain; stepsons, Charles Hammock, Jr. and Ginny, Matthew Hammock; best friend, Sherry Attaway; friends, Priscilla and Richard Johnson; 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.

