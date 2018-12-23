Obituary – Loraine Carter Hudson

Loraine Carter Hudson

Plain Dealing, LA – Edna Loraine Carter Hudson was born in DeKalb, Texas on October 16, 1925 to Effie Giles Carter and Clyde A. Carter. She departed this life on December 20, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Bossier City, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elton Paige Hudson, two brothers, Calvin Carter and Norman Carter, and by one grandchild, Alison Ostrom.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are: sister, Dorothy Jane Wilson; brother, Kenneth Wayne Carter, husband of Carrie; brother, Darvel Dale Carter, husband of Helen; sister-in-law, Mildred Haynes Carter; daughter, Pamela Jane Barbour and husband, Greg; daughter, Janin Pou and husband, David; daughter, Patricia Paige Tschirhart and husband, Jeff; son, Paul Edward Hudson and wife, Lizette; 5 grandchildren, Kristin Glover, Clayton Ostrom, Carter Hudson, Mary Clair Hudson and Audrey Jones Cox and 7 great grandchildren: Wallace Daniel Cox, Abigail Paige Odle, Ella Elene Odle, Hudson Sim Glover, James Talyn Ostrom, Katelyn Rachelle Ostrom, and David Terry Highfill, III. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family moved from DeKalb to Plain Dealing, Louisiana in 1933, and Loraine called Plain Dealing her home for the remainder of her life. She graduated from Plain Dealing High School. She married Elton Paige Hudson (“Stix”) in 1949 and remained married to him until his death in 2012. Loraine was a long-time member of Plain Dealing Baptist Church where she was an active member of the Phebean Sunday School Class.

Funeral services were held at 10am on Saturday, December 22 at Plain Dealing Baptist Church in Plain Dealing, Louisiana. Burial followed at Plain Dealing Cemetery. Serving her as pallbearers were: David Pou, Greg Barbour, Jeff Tschirhart, Robbie Wilson, Daniel Cox, Calvin D. Carter, Chris Glover and Kevin White.

The family wishes to extend its deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to Calvin Darnell Carter for his devoted friendship and tireless dedication to Loraine as her caregiver for the past several years. “You will always be our ‘forever brother.’ ”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Baptist Children’s Home, Plain Dealing Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.

