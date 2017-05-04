ELM GROVE – Funeral services for Lorenza Evans Hammack will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA. Officiating will be Rev. George Rogers. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be just prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 12 noon in Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel.

Lorenza was born to Andrew G. and Loy A. Chandler Evans on December 5, 1921 in Homer, LA and died May 2, 2017 in Elm Grove, LA. She was a longtime member of Koran Baptist Church and retired from the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant after 20 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Hammack; parents, son William Wayne Hammack and son-in-law, Don Cox.

Lorenza is survived her daughters, Linda Cox of Portland, TX, Debbie Roberts and husband, Larry, of Elm Grove, LA; daughter-in-law, Sue Hammack of Bossier City, LA; sister, Lora Marion of Haywood, CA; grandchildren, Veronica and Chad Scott, Erik and Suzanne Hammack, Tammy and Neal Delaplain, Donnie and Patti Cox, Pam and Tom Yarger, Dellene McCoy, Candy and Buck Wilkins, Karla and Jody Hodges and great grandchildren, Savannah, Jeffery and Ashley Scott, Devon, Moira and Eliza Hammack, Amanda and Dublin Evans, Melissa and Scott Bartee, Bryanna Delaplain, Nikki and Colton Cantwell, Jackie and Jeremy Ayers, Cody, Brandon and Curtis Cox, Juliet Yarger and David, Kaylee Yarger, Kyrah, Nadia, Kaine and Josslyn McCoy, Samantha and Cory Doyle, Colton Wilkins and Ali Zand and great great grandchildren, Andrew, Alexis and Aubri Evans, McKynzie, Tyler, Aubree and Cohen Bartee, Cameron and Bradley Cantwell, Anastasia Ayers and Emerson Doyle.

Honoring Lorenza as pallbearers will be, Neal Delaplain, Donnie Cox, Tom Yarger, Erik Hammack, Dublin Evans, Chad Scott and Scott Bartee.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Haynie and St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate care of our loved one.