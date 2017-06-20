BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services for Lorraine Marie Olivier Joyner, 89, will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Visitation with family will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, Benton, LA. Officiating will be Monsignor Carson Lacaze, Father Jerry Daigle, Father Karl Daigle, and Deacon Larry Mills. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery St. Vincent.

Lorraine was born on April 19, 1928 in Shreveport, LA to Ivy Francis Olivier and Leontine O. Boudreaux Olivier.

Mrs. Joyner, a native of Shreveport-Bossier has resided in Shreveport-Bossier since 1928. Lorriane attended St. Vincent Academy in Shreveport. She married James in 1947, and enjoyed 70 happy years of marriage. She was Secretary at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Rectory for 25 years, and later retired from Barrett Appliance and Home Products. She was a practicing Catholic, who believed in the goodness of our Lord and Savior.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel B. Olivier, Charles F. Olivier, sister, Onezia Marie Chapman. Survivors include her husband, James H. Joyner Sr.; her daughter, Sharon Ray Joyner Barrett and husband, Wayne Barrett; two sons, James H. Joyner Jr. and Daniel W. Joyner and wife, Cindy; her sister, Rita Fruge’; six grandchildren, Nicole Barrett Bryson, Crystal Joyner Taylor, Linsey Joyner Carter, Ginger Barrett Hope, James H. Joyner III and Jillian Joyner; eight great-grandchildren, Hali Brown, Barrett Bryson, Berkley Bryson, Dayton Hope, Autumn Hope, Talon Taylor, Jaxon Taylor, and Blakely Carter.

Lorraine was known to her family and friends as “MeMa”, always willing to see the goodness in each person she met, the first to provide assistance when others needed a hand up. She provided unconditional love to her entire family and always encouraged her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to work hard, so each one could succeed in life. Her smile and happiness will shine down upon us, until we meet in Heaven.

Pallbearers will be James H. Joyner III., Ted Bryson, Brian Hope, Tim Carlson, Mark Cardone and Herschel Cobb.