BENTON, LOUISIANA – A Celebration of Life Service for Louis Johnson, age 78, of Benton, LA will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Jim Benbrook will officiate the service.

Louis was born in Fitchburg, MA on December 15, 1938 to David Johnson and Barbara Hayes Johnson. He passed away on Tuesday November 28, 2017 in Minden, LA.

Lou was a man rich in character and spirited in nature. He retired from A.W. Chesterton Company after 42 years of dedicated service. He never met a stranger and he loved all with whom he came in contact. Lou was an avid outdoorsman, world traveler, and adventurer.

He had a big heart and brought his heart and soul to the football field, the lake where he rowed and waterskied, and to the wilderness at Camp Jeep. He enjoyed deep fried food, the dance floor, booze, guns, and fast cars. Lou will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his outstanding sense of humor, culinary skills, dance moves, and athletic prowess. He worked hard and played harder….and that’s why he’s no longer with us. The Man, the Myth, the Legend…. Lou will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lou is preceded in death by his father, David Johnson; mother, Barbara Johnson; and brother, Barry Johnson. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rhonda Johnson of Benton, LA; daughters, Gudrun “Goodie” Johnson of Meriden, CT, and Erica Johnson of Dallas, TX; son, Kurt Johnson and wife Abigail of Los Angeles, CA; stepsons, Jason Grantham and wife Whitney of Haughton, LA, and Justin Grantham and wife Bre of Blanchard, LA; and stepdaughter, Michele Genusa and husband Bobby of Frisco, TX. He also leaves four granddaughters and one grandson along with a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends to cherish his memory.

The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to the staff at Meadowview Health and Rehab Center in Minden, LA.

