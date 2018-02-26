Louise “Judy” Wilkinson

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Louise “Judy” Wilkinson, born January 27, 1944 of Bossier City, LA passed away peacefully Monday, February 19, 2018.

Judy spent her life caring for and giving to others. She was an RN in the ER at Bossier Medical Center. She gave her all to her family which included all the staff at B.M.C., the BCPD and the BCFD, all of whom worked very closely together during her career.

She was preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, Leelon L and Gladys Jackson Benton of PA; son Douglas J. Morton; grandson, Robert “Max” Morton, and niece Ashley Cyron Gayle.

Surviving are sisters; Louella and husband Lynn Kendrick of NY, Linda Riess of PA, Lorraine and husband Tom Determan of VA, Lois and husband Steve Mysick of PA; children Deborah, William “Billy” and wife Crystal, Robert “Rob” and David Morton of Bossier City; grandchildren, SSgt Chris Hoffman and wife Jamie, Meagan, Zach, Savannah, Destiny, Andrew, and Nolan Morton of Shreveport and Bossier; great grandchildren, Halen, Raylynn, Armida Hoffman, Luke, Charlee, Hunter Morton, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank nursing staff and all therapists at Cornerstone Hospital in Bossier, and St. Josephs Hospice who made it possible for her to spend her last days comfortably at home where she belonged.