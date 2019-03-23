Obituary – Loy Berry

Loy Berry

Haughton, LA – Loy Berry was born on November 1, 1942 in Dubach, LA. He passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 76 at his home in Haughton, LA.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked in transportation for the Webster Parish Sheriff ’s Department. He was a faithful member of Whispering Pines MBC where he loved to play Gospel music.

Mr. Berry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Honeycutt Berry; daughter, Kathy B. Wise and husband Rodney; son, Loy Wayne Berry, Jr. and wife Stacy; daughter, Sharon B. Dupree and husband Britt; brother, Derrell Berry; sister, Pat Beckham; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Sunday, March 24. The Funeral will take place on Monday, March 25, at 10:00 am, with interment immediately following at his beloved Whispering Pines Missionary Baptist Church, in Minden.