Lt. Col. Richard L. Beavers (Ret)

Bossier City, LA – With great sadness the family of Lt. Col. Richard L. Beavers (Ret) announces his passing on Friday, February 9, due to cancer, at the young age of 48. We will celebrate his life on Tuesday, February 13, at 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 John Wesley Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71111. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Warrior Network.