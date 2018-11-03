Obituary – Lt. Colonel Robert Lee Alford

Lt. Colonel Robert Lee Alford

Haughton, LA – Lt. Colonel Robert Lee Alford and retired math teacher for Caddo Parish was born March 18, 1935 to Tommie Alford and Hattie Williams in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was a lifelong member of the Layman Temple CME Church in Bossier City.

Robert was united in marriage to Billie Mims Alford on April 20, 1958. To this union two children were born, Robert Lee Alford II and Bonita Alford. Lt. Col. Alford led an illustrious career in the U. S. Army, serving tours in Korea and Vietnam, and received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty. He retired from the Army after serving as second-in-command of the Pedricktown Army Air Defense Command Post in New Jersey. A graduate of Southern University, he was a math teacher and counselor for Caddo Parish for nearly two decades, serving most of his educational career at Southwood High School.

On Monday, October 22, 2018, Ltc Robert Lee Alford departed his earthly life and entered into eternal rest with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Billie Mims Alford, sisters Lurine Alford Yerger and Fannie Alford Casey, and brothers George Alford and Willie Alford (twins). Precious memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor, and friend will live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him best; children, Bonita Alford and Robert Lee Alford II, daughter-in-law Judge La-Leshia Walker Alford, grandson Kieren Emmanuel Alford, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.

A Celebration of Life service for Ltc. Robert Lee Alford will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Layman Temple CME, 648 Detroit Street, Bossier City, LA with Pastor Eunice Wilkerson-Browder officiating and Pastor Diana Roberison giving the eulogy. Interment will be at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, LA on Monday, November 5, 2018.