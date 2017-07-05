BOSSIER CITY – Memorial services for retired U.S. Army LTC Louann Ruse Tucker will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2017, at The First Baptist Chapel, 2810 East Texas St., Bossier City, LA with Pastor Frank Teat officiating, interment will follow at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA. Viewing will be held July 5th from 5-7 PM at Rose- Neath Funeral home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA. Louann was born in Youngstown, OH. After losing her battle with cancer Louann passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017. She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and attended Kent State University where she received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree and a Regular Army commission as US Army second Lieutenant in Military Police prior to her armed forces career. Later she earned her Master of Science of Management degree from Webster University.

Military accomplishments: LTC Tucker served six years in MP assignments as a Platoon leader with the 709th MP Battalion (Frankfurt, Germany) and Platoon Leader and Battalion S1 for the 759th MP Battalion (Fort Carson, Colorado). She also served as a Company Commander and Battalion Security Officer with the 24th Transportation Battalion, 7th Group (Fort Eustis, Virginia). She served the last thirteen years as a Human Resource Officer. Her duties included: Combat Development Officer, Soldier Support Institute and Commanding General’s Aide-de-Camp Fort Jackson, SC; Commanding General’s Aide-de-Camp, US Army Assessions Command (Fort Monroe, Virginia); and Equal Opportunity Officer (Fort Jackson, SC); Personnel Officer (J1/Adjutant), Joint Logistics Command (Bagram, Afghanistan); Brigade Personnel Officer (S1), 25th Infantry Division (Schofield, Hawaii). After serving as the Personnel Transformation Officer, US Army Pacific (Fort Shafter, Hawaii), LTC Tucker joined US Army South as the G1 Manpower Chief. She completed her active duty career as the Deputy G1 for US Army South, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. She was currently serving as the Senior Army Instructor for the JROTC program at Huntington High School.

Military education includes: Military Police Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Protective Services and Physical Security School, the Equal Opportunity Program Managers Course, the Combined Arms and Service Staff School and the Armed Command and General Staff Course.

Her awards and decorations include: The Bronze Star, The Meritorious Service Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Army achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Defense Service Medal with Star, the Global War on Terrorism Service and Expeditionary Medals, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

After retiring from 22 years of active duty she served as an ROTC instructor for Huntington High School, Shreveport, LA. She loved providing structure and guidance to the youngsters however she devoted herself to her family and friends. Left to cherish Louann’s memory is her husband, Richard Tucker and sons, Laeden and Collin Tucker; mother, Phyllis Ruse, mother-in-law, Martha Tucker; siblings, Christine Hunnicutt (Robert) and Kirk Ruse (Lori), nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She also leaves behind countless friends and admirers across the globe. She was preceded in death by: father Lewis Ruse, Grandparents Dorothy Ruse and John and Dorothy Caylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Huntington High School JROTC or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.