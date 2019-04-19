Obituary – Lucille Scott

Lucille Scott

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Lucille Scott will be held at 2:00 pm today, April 19, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held today from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in the Hill Crest Chapel prior to the service.

Lucille was born in Colquitt, LA to Robert and Ovilia Vines on December 9, 1927. She graduated from Haynesville High School in 1944, and later attended Apostolic Bible College in Tulsa, OK. She married the love of her life, Willie T. Scott, July 17, 1945. They were married for 71 years until his passing in 2016. Lucille was the epitome of the loving wife and devoted mother to her four children, of which she would say they were all her favorites. She was a member of The Pentecostals of Bossier City for the past 55 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie T. Scott, Sr. and her son, W.T. Scott, Jr.

Lucille is survived by daughters, Sharon Bledsoe and husband Glenn of Bossier City and Carolyn Cox and husband Larry of Bel Air, MD; and son David. She was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren, and a host of “adopted” children and grandchildren she claimed as her own.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jonathan Scott, Jeremy Cox, Kris Bledsoe, Kendall Bledsoe, Josh Austin and Michael Shaw.

The family would like to thank the many family, friends, and church family for their support and many kindnesses.

