Lynnette Jacob

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Funeral Services for Lynnette Jane Jacob, 58, of Bossier City, LA will be held at 10:00 AM Monday December 18, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Mike Wise of Saint Jude’s Catholic Church officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday December 17, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM with the Vigil at 6:45 PM at the funeral home.

Lynnette was born in Shreveport, LA on April 6, 1959 to Murphy J. Jacob and Mary E. Brister Jacob and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 14, 2017 in Shreveport, LA. She had been a resident of Bossier City for the past 29 years.

She was the valedictorian at Parkway High School where she graduated in 1977. She continued her education and graduated from LSUS. She was a CPA for many years working in Lafayette, LA. Lynnette was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, mother, grandmother, and a dear friend to anyone and everyone she met.

Lynnette was preceded in death by her father, Ret. CMSgt Murphy Jacob; mother, Mary Jacob; and the father of her two sons Harvey Helms.

Survivors include her sons, Beau Helms, Bobby Helms and his wife Amanda Helms; grandchildren, Hayden Helms and Kaylen Helms; brothers, Mark Jacob, Michael Jacob, and Murphy Jacob Jr.; sister, Loretta Curtis; and a host of nieces and nephews that will cherish her memory.

Honorary pallbearers will be Vona Champion, Pat Dyess, Emma Mae McDonnell, Michael Jacob, Mark Jacob, Murphy Jacob Jr, and Loretta Curtis.

Special thanks to Bossier City Police and Fire Dept., Willis Knighton ICU Unit, and the many family and friends for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lynnette’s memory to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

