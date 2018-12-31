Obituary – M. D.“Doc” Sapp

M. D.“Doc” Sapp

Bossier City, LA – Doc passed away to be with our Lord December 27. He was born in Metter, GA, on November 06, 1943.

Doc served four years in the USAF at Barksdale. He worked at Western Electric, AT& T/Lucent Technologies and retired after 33 years of service as a tool maker. He excelled in his profession and was well respected by coworkers.

Doc was a prolific story teller, sharing with family, friends, and anyone who would listen. As a young man, Doc was an avid outdoorsman. He was a hunter, fisherman, road dirt bikes, and genuinely loved being in nature. He also played golf and softball. Throughout his life he taught and mentored many young men through his love of the outdoors. Among them was his friend, Wendall Fontenot.

Doc’s favorite past time was reading and studying his bible daily. He accepted God as his Lord and Savior in September, 2008. Doc loved his church and church family. He had the heart of a servant and felt blessed in anything that he could contribute towards God’s work.

Doc was a loving family man. He treasured his family. Doc will be missed by his devoted wife of 34 years, Helen. He is survived by one son, Ronald D. Sapp; 2 step daughters Michelle, Raley (Clint); and Tonya Riley (Clif), and 2 precious grandchildren: Savannah and Parker Raley. His sisters Lenell Brown and Lucille Sapp, of Claxton Georgia. 2 nieces, Tammy and Rebekah, 3 nephews, Collin, Matthew, and Jason, & 3 great nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 31st at 10am at South Bossier Baptist Church, with Pastor Chris Young officiating. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to, South Bossier Baptist Church building fund. 1155 Sligo Rd, Bossier City, LA 71112