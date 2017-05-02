BOSSIER CITY – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mable Brosset Haynes, 98, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Father Karl Daigle officiating. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park Cemetery, Haughton, LA. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Vigil, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Bossier City, LA.

Mable was born on May 13, 1918 in Cloutierville, LA to Marie Rachal Brosset and Albert Brosset and passed away in Bossier City, LA on April 29, 2017. She was the last surviving sibling of nine children.

A resident of Bossier City for over 60 years, Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Bearl. Left to cherish her memory are her children, son, Larry Haynes and wife, Barbara of Shreveport, LA, and daughter, Sherry Young and husband, Donald of Montgomery, TX; grandchildren, Stacy Duke, Allen Haynes, Keith Knox, Lori Knox, Brandon Young, Jared Young and seven great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to a charity of donor’s choice.