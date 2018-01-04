Magie Davis Johnson

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Magie Davis Johnson will be 1:00 PM, January 5, 2017 at Boone Funeral Home-Bossier City. The family will receive friends and family Friday from 11:00 AM to service time. Interment will follow in Plain Dealing Cemetery.

Magie lived on her terms and enjoyed all 100 years of her life, especially working in her garden. She was extremely loyal and loving to her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvie T. Johnson “Bob”. She is survived by daughter, Renea Morrison; grandsons, Chris Hall and wife Lara, and Mark Hall; greatgranddaughter, Sidny Hall; and step-children, Roger Johnson, Chip B. Johnson, and Ann Johnson.

Magie will be missed dearly.