Manual McLee Roberts, TSGT-USAF (Ret.)

Bossier City, LA – Manual “Mack” Roberts, of Leakesville, MS. died surrounded by his family on February 13, 2018. He was 85 years old.

Mack is survived by his children Raymond Penton (Kathleen) of Joe Batt’s Arm, Newfoundland, Bernadette Smith, Theresa Addison (Wesley), Mark Roberts, Rita Christie of Bossier City Louisiana, brother Bill Roberts (Myra), sisters Alvanette Hagler and Janette Daughtry (Lavaughn).

He is also survived by ten grandchildren; Elvis Penton, Colin Penton, Trina Penton (Ray), Joe Smith, Robbie Smith (Shana), Cristina Taylor (Jeff), Avril Norris (Tony), Robert “Bubba” Addison, Mack Christie, Kattie Christie, and eleven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Philomena Penton Roberts of Fogo Island, Newfoundland.

Born on May 24, 1932 in Leakesville, Mississippi , Mack was the second child of Drucie & Eugene Roberts. Leaving the family farm at 19 to proudly serve the United States Air Force for 22 years, Mack then served a further 10 years in the the Civil Service before starting yet another career as a private contractor until finally retiring in 1997.

Mack passed away peacefully at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, located in Shreveport, LA, after a short illness. He will be remembered as an excellent parent, an engaging story-teller, and an outrageous flirt with any waitress that ever served him a cup of coffee.

A funeral is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home with interment to follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Pastor Andy Harris will officiate the ceremony. The family will welcome friends on Friday, February 16, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the VA ICU team and the VA Home Base Primary Care team; especially Becky, Ron and Mary.