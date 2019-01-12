Obituary – Maria Mathias

Maria Mathias

Bossier City, LA – C. Maria Mathias, 66, was born February 11, 1952, in Danville, AR to Madene Watson Caviness and Clyde Caviness and passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 2, 2019, in Lancaster, CA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all that knew her.

“You left me beautiful memories. Your love is still my guide, and though we cannot see you, you’re always at my side.”

A Visitation for the life of Maria will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA, followed by a Celebration of Life from 3:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Elks Lodge #122, 310 Preston Ave., Shreveport, LA.

Preceding Maria in death were her parents, sister, Marie Sikes, niece, Annette Beasley, nephew, Jim Johnson, sister-in-law, Jane Pizzigno and father-inlaw and mother-in-law, Richard and Joan Mathias. Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband, Bernard Mathias; son, Christopher Spear and wife Shalawn; daughter, Torri Wilson and husband Jason; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson and husband A.D., Jean Keeton, Linda Bishop, Pat Mathias, Cathy Ellsaesser and husband Charlie and Becky Bass and husband Ronnie; brothers, William Williams and wife Sandra and Harold Williams and wife Marcy; brothers-in-law, Eddie Sikes and wife Carol and Mike Mathias, Sr. and wife Jeannie; grandchildren, Megan, Chad, Olivia, Tyler, Kaleb, Ciara and Greenleigh; great-grandchildren, Merek and Jonathan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to the Richard and Joan Mathias Scholarship Fund at the Cathedral School of St. John Berchmans, 947 Jordan St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.