BOSSIER CITY – Maria Theresa Desselle, 88, of Bossier City, passed away peacefully January 15, 2017 surrounded by her husband of 65 years and her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Hill Crest Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. There will be a visitation held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

Maria was born July 4, 1928 in Dietenhofen, Germany. Fate brought together Maria and Jason, the love of her life, and they were married December 19, 1951.

Maria, an exceptional homemaker known for her famous strawberry roll, was a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud great and grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Jason Desselle, daughter, Carol, son Glen and wife Patsy; grandchildren Shannon Ryan and husband Mike, Chief Petty Officer Jason Lloyd, Stephen Desselle, and Allison Desselle; and great granddaughter Tayla Wiberg-Lloyd.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Willis-Knighton South for their compassionate care.