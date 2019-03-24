Obituary – Marian Hinkle

Marian Hinkle

Bossier City, LA – Marian Louise (Schulz) Hinkle, of Bossier City, LA, born on June 6, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Myrtle H Schulz and the late Edward E Schulz, passed away at age 91 on March 16, 2019 surrounded by her children in Bossier City, Louisiana.

She was a homemaker and wonderful mother & wife. Marian was married to the late Charles D Hinkle IV.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine H Thompson (Richard), Sharon H Scales (Robert), Marsha H Pedro (Joseph), and Debra H. Geauthreaux (Guy); , 12 grandchildren; and , 23 great grandchildren.

Marian enjoyed cooking for family, knitting & crocheting & playing out in her gardens. Memorials can be made in Marian’s name to Kings Highway Christian Church .

Memorial services, officiated by Reverend Dr. David Brice, on Monday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. Kings Highway Christian Church, 806 Kings Highway, Shreveport, Louisiana, 71101, Visitation with the family will be at 1PM in the church in Parlor.