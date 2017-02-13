Longtime Shreveport resident Mrs. Marilyn Skinner passed away from natural causes on February 4, 2017. She was 89 years old.

Mimi was raised in Toledo, OH. She graduated from The Ohio State University with her BSN, the beginning of a 47 year career as a Registered Nurse, during which she helped countless people. Mimi got married to John Skinner, her college sweetheart and lifetime love, in 1950. She and John greatly enjoyed raising their three children. John’s career brought the family to Shreveport in 1964. Mimi is a past President of the Shreveport Geological Society Auxiliary, a past Girl Scout Leader, and was a member of The Womens Department Club, and The Pierremont Garden Club.

This beloved mother was preceded in death by her husband, John Skinner Sr., and by her four siblings Ned Hein M.D., Lorene Cameron, Jean Wise, and Barney Hein. Mimi is survived by her daughter Susan Skinner and partner Keith Dunn of Baton Rouge, and by sons John Skinner Jr., and Richard Skinner, both of Shreveport, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is thankful for the assistance of David Henry MD and his staff, Jina Miller MD and her staff, and especially Laura Campbell RN DON and the wonderful nurses and staff of the Garden Park Rehab and Nursing Center in Shreveport, for their excellent care and compassion in Mrs. Skinner’s final days.

It was Mimi’s wish that no funeral or visitation take place. She preferred that her family and friends take a moment to remember past good times together with her, and the Skinner family. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to: www.aspca.org/donate OR www.alzinfo.org OR the charity of your choice.