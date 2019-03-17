Obituary – Marion Mann

Marion Mann

Bossier City, LA – Marion J (Nicholson) Mann, all who knew and loved our sweet Momma called her “Granny” was born on April 9, 1929 in Choudrant, LA, to the late Thelma T Nicholson and Charley Nicholson, passed away at age 89 on March 14, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. She was in the Insurance industry as an agent with Kilpatrick . Marion was married to the late J.R. Mann.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert W. Mann, Jerry R. Mann, and Richard P. Gorham. Marion is survived by her daughters, Linda Mann May and Jackie Mann Upchurch; 9 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Brothers, Charles Nicholson and Richard Nicholson.

A special Thank You for their love and care for our Granny to Cypress Point Nursing Home and Regional Hospice.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Sunday, March 17 from to 1:00 -2:00 p.m. with Granny’s services following at 2:00 pm officiated by Shane Nugent at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 US Highway 80, Haughton, LA, 71037.

For Full Obituary, please visit: www.HillCrest-MemorialFH.Com.