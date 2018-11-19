Obituary – Marjorie Calvert Elliott

Marjorie Calvert Elliott

Haughton, LA – A celebration of the life of Margie, 86, was held at 11a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018, at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Visitation began at 10 a.m., with interment immediately following the service at Hill Crest Memorial Park.

She left us suddenly on Nov 12, 2018, to join her Lord and Heavenly family. Margie is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dewey Q. Elliott; and her oldest son, whom was her heart, Barry Ray Elliott. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, HL and Guy Calvert.

Left to cherish our Momma and Mimi’s memory are her son, Ronald G Elliott; and her daughter, Cathy Elliott McCalister; her grandsons, Daniel McCalister; Bryan Elliott and Robert Taylor Elliott; her granddaughter. Courtney Elliott; and her precious older sister, Evelyn Calvert Speed. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Kathy and Alison; and her step grandson of many years, Tyler Welch.

She also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends she considered family. We will all cherish her memory and miss her dearly until we see her again!

