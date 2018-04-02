Mark S. Peters

Bossier City, LA – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark S. Peters will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Benton, LA. Officiating will be Fr. Karl Jay Daigle. Entombment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA. Immediately following there will be a reception celebrating his life in the chapel at Hill Crest Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday April 2, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. A vigil will follow at 7 p.m.

Mark S. Peters was born January 28, 1959 in Shreveport, LA to Salvatore and Bobbie Jean Price Peters. He passed away suddenly on Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018. Mark graduated from Airline High School in 1977 and began working for his father, SP Peters, at Food City in Bossier City. He later went into business with his brother at Kw ik Stop. He continued working in the family business until he started his 26 year career in the Automotive Industry at Winningham Nissan- Volvo in 1992.

During that time he also became co-owner of two bars, Coaches Place and Crawdaddy’s in Bossier City. Mark brought experience and a proven record of accomplishment and success to every car dealership. Because of this, he proudly received many awards and accolades throughout the years. He was known as one of the top producing Finance Managers in Shreveport – Bossier. In his spare time he enjoyed coaching his son’s sports teams. Mark was married to his loving wife, Martha Ann Tuminello Peters, of 38 years. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and a loyal friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his father, S.P. Peters, mother Bobbie Jean Peters, sister Paula Ann Peters Cochran, and sister in law Vicky Peters.

Mark will be greatly missed by his wife Martha; sons, Nich! olas P. Peters and wife Lindsay of Haughton and Brant A. Peters of Bossier City; two grandchildren, Stella Grace Peters and Sofia Rose Peters; brother, Joey Peters of Kema, TX; brother in law, Jimmy Cochran of Bossier City; Aunt, Jo Raney of Bossier City; Uncle, Don Macha of Shreveport; mother in law, Mary Elizabeth Tuminello; sister in law, Vickie Williams and husband Kenny of Benton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his four legged babies Annie and Teddy.

Honoring Mark as pallbearers will be Chris Marsiglia, Dean Hall, Ricky Raney Craton Cochran, Clayton Dougharty, Jimmy Burton, Artis Greer, and Jeff Anderson.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Don Macha, Dave McQueen, Jerry Juneau, Carl Rousell, Jimmy Cochran, Tommy Peters, Vince Maggio, Carl King, Don Livingston, Marty Bamburg, Johnny Leger, Mike Tucker, David Delrio, Ken O’Donelle, Tim Dollar, Jim Turgeon, Steve Watkins, Billy Maxwell, Rob Horneman, Robin Green, John Digilormo.

The family suggest memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103.