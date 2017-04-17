BOSSIER CITY – Martha A. Smelley Chamblee was born on October 7, 1966 to Raymond Schellinger and Diane Bathurst and passed away peacefully on April 14, 2017. She was born in Carmel, California but raised in South Louisiana. While living in Bossier City, Martha worked for Willis Knighton under Dr. Marco Ramos. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Haughton and enjoyed the friendships she made in her Sunday School class. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and loved the Lord with all her heart.

Martha is survived by her husband, Richard Chamblee; daughter, Rachel Smelley; mother, Dianne Bathurst; father, Raymond Schellinger; half-brothers, Antoine Schellinger and Raymond Schellinger; and many extended relatives.

A memorial service for Martha will be held at First Baptist Church of Haughton on Monday, April 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Gevan Spinney officiating.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Willis Knighton North for their caring attention towards Martha for many months.

The family politely suggests that memorials are made to First Baptist Church of Haughton or your charity of choice.