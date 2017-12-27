Martha Ann Butler Guenther

PLAIN DEALING, LA – Martha Ann Butler Guenther, went home to be with her Lord on December 23, 2017. Martha was born June 11, 1933 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, and lived and traveled in various continents around the globe. For the past 10 years, she was a resident of Rowlett, Texas.

Martha became a Christian when she personally accepted Christ, August 3, 1944. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and Sunday School Class of Rowlett. Martha had been a Texas Real Estate Broker, a member of the DAR, a member of the Bayou Country Club Advisory Board of Governors, President of Bayou Club Women’s Golf Association and a homemaker.

Martha is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald Dwayne Guenther, her daughter, Glenda Ann Williams, two grandsons, Robert Dwayne Kennedy and Blair Cody Williams. She also leaves daughter-in-law Jodi Kennedy and three great granddaughters, Brianna Clee, Jamyson Blair, and Elizabeth Tayler Kennedy. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Carrol and Rosemary Butler of Garland, Texas, a sister-in-law, Elsie Butler of Shreveport, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Martha was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Dwayne Guenther, her father and mother, James L. Butler and Allyedel Butler Crocket, a sister, Della Elizabeth “Beth” Hudson, and two brothers, James L. Butler and John W. Stratton, with whom she is now united.

A memorial service will be held December 27, 2017, at Bailey’s Mortuary, Plain Dealing, Louisiana, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at the Plain Dealing Cemetery on December 28, 2017, at 10:00 AM.

Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).