Martha Ann Tyler

Benton,LA – A Celebration of Life service for Martha Ann Tyler, 69, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, Bossier City, LA, with Rev. Billy Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Lay Cemetery, Benton, LA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Martha, affectionately known as “Aunt Lou” was born March 23, 1948 in Converse, LA to Thelma Virginia Johnson Tyler and Ralph John Tyler and passed away February 3, 2018 in Shreveport, LA. She was of Christian faith.

Aunt Lou was known for her loyalty, great cooking, and keen smirk. She enjoyed managing Hat Creek Dirt Pit in Benton. Highlights included keeping drivers in check while entertaining them with her humor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ralph T. Tyler. Left to cherish Martha’s memory are her nephews, Matt Tyler and wife Suzanne of Ruston, LA and Mark Tyler of Benton, LA; great-niece, Landry Grace Tyler of Ruston, LA; great-nephew, Russell Jacob Tyler of Ruston, LA; Aunt Betty Jo Fuller of Russellville, AR; sister-in-law, Gail Blackburn Tyler of Bossier City, LA; special friends, Wes Weaver and Kaleb Weaver of Benton, LA.

Honoring Martha as pallbearers will be Mont Rodes, Kaleb Weaver, Jay Turner, Clay Blackburn, Lance Spradling and Jarrett Procell.