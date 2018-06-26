Martha Boose

Bossier City, LA – Mrs. Martha Lillian Boose passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the age of 98. She was born on March 31, 1920, in Jennings, LA. She graduated from Welsh High School and attended business college. Martha was a resident of Bossier City for more than 50 years, where she raised her family.

She was preceded in death by her sons, David Keys and Ronald Engh, and her daughter, Mindy Jan Engh. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Martha is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Clarence Boose, Jr. She is also survived by her daughter, Cindy Broussard and her husband, Jim of Franklin, TN, and her stepchildren and spouses, Steve and Ellen Boose of Bossier City; Jeanne and Charlie Morgan of Bossier City; and Jeff and Leslie Boose of Englewood, CO. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Services will be held June 26, 2018 at 11:00am at Hillcrest with visitation preceding. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Martha was devoted to her family and also enjoyed gardening, Airstreaming, and antique collecting.

The family would like thank her caregivers, especially Dr. Ted Warren.