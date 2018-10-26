Obituary – Martha Colette Humphrey Benge

Martha Colette Humphrey Benge

Bossier City, LA – Dear Friends and Family, our Mom, Colette, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

The funeral service will be at 10a.m. on Friday October 27, 2018 at Airline Baptist Church in Bossier City. Visitation will be held at 9am with Boone Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

Our Mom was born September 26, 1947 to our grandparents, Martha and Cooksey Humphrey, in Bossier City, Louisiana. She graduated from Bossier High in 1965 and continued to support the “Bearkats” all her life, being instrumental in the 50th Reunion in 2015. She worked at Bossier Bank and Trust, Willis Knighton Bossier and the City of Bossier.

Our Mom is survived by her mother Martha Humphrey and her children Gordon and Carole Beth Swan and husband Chasen. Two of her most precious things in the world were her grandsons, Adam Landry and Cooksey Swan.

She is also survived by her brother Bruce Latshaw and wife Carol, niece Holly, brother Buster Humphrey and nephews Kaleb and Jacob Humphrey, and sister Cherie Rogers and husband John, and nephews Ian and Eric Krauel. Also cousin Paula Johns and husband David who was like a sister to her. Her cousins were extensive and celebrated their bond with “cousins luncheons” for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Howard and father Cooksey Humphrey.

Mom was a gracious hostess to all and we are especially thankful for the love and hospitality that she showed to our family and friends. Throughout the year, she gladly welcomed our friends into our house at anytime and they always left receiving a hug.

Last but not least, our Mom would be grateful and we would be honored if you sent a memorial to Airline Baptist Church, 4007 Airline Drive, Bossier City, La. 71111. Our Mom loved her Lord and her church.

Love, Gordon and Carole Beth