Obituary – Martha “Jane” Hauser

Martha “Jane” Hauser

Bossier City, LA – A service celebrating the life of Martha “Jane” Hauser will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Park in the Mausoleum with Pastor Chad Grayson officiating and Pastor Harrell Shelton assisting. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jane is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ron Hauser; son, Rick Hauser and wife Dee-Ann; daughter, Rhonda Boswell and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Brittany Friske (Russell), Marissa Raglin (Nathan), Spencer Boswell (Laura Newport), Alec Hauser (Jordyn), Cory Batangan (Samantha), Chris Batangan (Kate) and great grandchildren, Haven Jane Friske, Kendall Friske, Teagan Friske, Stella Batangan, Piper Batangan, Amelia Batangan and Ollie Batangan.

