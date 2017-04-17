ELM GROVE – Martha Pearl Coggins Johnson, 84 of Elm Grove, LA passed away April 13, 2017. Funeral arrangements will be held at 2:00 pm, April 18th at First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, LA. Visitation will be Monday, April 17th from 5-7 at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, LA.

She was born in Sanford, NC on February 6, 1933. Martha graduated from Sanford High School in North Carolina. She received a BA in Education from University of North Carolina-Central.

She was married to James Mack Johnson on February 6, 1954.

Martha had a career in Elementary Education for Durham County School System.

She was a member of the Circuit Riders of First Baptist United Methodist Church in Bossier City. Martha had a passion for music. She taught piano for over 12 years before getting her education degree. She loved photography, painting, and stained glass. She often rescued wild animals such as Rocky, the raccoon, numerous squirrels, ducks and geese until she was able to return them to their natural habitat.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, Isaac Carl Coggins and Mary Allie Coggins; husband, Jack M. Johnson; and brother, Carl Coggins

She was survived by her children, Melva Wrenn Tippett and James Mark Johnson; grandchildren are Jennifer Pence, Meredith Waldrop, Seth Johnson, Peyton Tippett, and Sarah Johnson and her sister Elizabeth Crutchfield.