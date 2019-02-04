Obituary – Martha P. Earles

Martha P. Earles

Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Martha P. Earles, 77, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Randy Harper, Pastor of Bellaire Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday evening, February 5, 2019, at the funeral home.

Martha was born at Charity Hospital in Shreveport on July 23,1941 to Columbus and Lena Parker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Earles; her parents and granddaughter Angelea Danielle Teekell; sisters Ava Parker and Oriece Laura Parker; brothers James “Jimmy” Parker, William “Bill” Parker and Robert Henry Parker. She is survived by her three children, Laura Teekell and fiance James Giddens, Barry Fox and David Fox and wife Angie; granddaughters LaLena Showalter and husband Michael, Nicole Fox and Bethany Fox; great granddaughter Angelea Rae Showalter; brothers Jeff Parker, Charles Parker and Carl Parker. She was loved and will be missed by multiple other family members and friends.

Martha spent her life in Bossier Parish living in Haughton when she was young and then moving to Bossier City for the majority of her life. She worked as a hairdresser in her early career and then assisted her husband with various business ventures. Martha was called wife and mother but her most cherished title was Granny. She truly enjoyed her granddaughters, her greatest joy was spoiling them. She was also an avid animal lover and surrounded herself with dogs, cats and birds. Martha was a very giving person and would help neighbors, family and friends. She would provide food, advice and was always on board with helping out with children.

Pallbearers will be: Carl Lynn Parker, Kelvin McLaughlin,

Dan Mitchell and Dalton Patterson. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Charles Edward Parker, Barry Fox and Calvin “Cal” Hyde.