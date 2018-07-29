Mary Catherine Merritt Gray

Benton, LA – Mary Catherine Merritt Gray was born on January 6, 1929 in Sibley, LA. On July 25, 2018, Mammaw is now able to dance again, but this time with Jesus as her partner.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Terry Gray and Carla of Minden; Beverly Wunnenberg and Steve of Bossier City; Renee Hall and David of Benton; and Diane Gray Rochelle of San Luis Obispo, CA. Fifteen grandchildren: Mandy Cassell and Nick, Courtney Birky and Hunter, Brandy Jorden and Aaron, Kim Smart and Keith, Laurie Osbon and Mark, Kyle Wunnenberg and Lesley, Kate Johnson and Houston, Rachel Welton and Joseph, Kristina Hall and fiancé Ross Adams, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She also has a loving sister, Betty Smith and several nieces and nephews that loved their Aunt Mary and enjoyed sharing recipes and dining at her house, especially during the holidays.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Sam Stephen Merritt and Avis Lillian Aulds Merritt her late husband, Leon Wayne Gray, Sr. and her brothers Sam Merritt and Paul Merritt, all of Sibley.

Mary worked as a x-ray technician at the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant during the war, but her love and passion was as a homemaker for the family and serving as a member of the Sibley United Methodist Women where she was a charter member. Mary Catherine lived life to the fullest, cooked her heart out for everyone that entered her home, and was the most generous and loving woman, even to strangers.

A celebration of her life was held in a memorial service by Reverend Susan Dungan at Sibley United Methodist Church at 11 AM on Saturday, July 28th. The family will receive guests at 10 AM.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, she loved supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 583, Minden, LA and Sibley United Methodist Church.