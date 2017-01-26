HAUGHTON – Our wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend, Mary Claire Matson Schmidt, went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 3, 1955, in Summit, New Jersey.

Mary was the secretary for the Louisiana Team Penning Association and the United States Team Penning Association for many years. She was also the bookkeeper for SP Equine.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Claire Matson.

Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years, Rob. She is also survived by son, Robby Schmidt and wife, Betsy; and daughter Laurie Schmidt. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Andrew Gregory Schmidt and Leighton Claire Schmidt.

Mary was blessed to have also shared her life with her sisters, Joan Jackson, Laraine Yoss, and Kimberly Matson, and brother, Don Matson, Jr.

She has been fortunate to have many special friends visit during this difficult time. A special thank you to her dear friend, Pat Kent, who spent many hours by her side.

A private family celebration of life will be held.