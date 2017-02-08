BOSSIER CITY – Mary Cordaro Bonomo, 87, of Bossier City passed away on February 7, 2017 after being hospitalized for pneumonia. Mary was born in Shreveport, Louisiana to John and Lena Cordaro. Mary attended St. Vincent’s School and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Mary worked at St. Catherine’s Catholic School and later co-owned and operated with her husband, Johnny, Joe’s Pawn Shop as well as Bonomo Investment Company, a real estate development company. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic. Her passion was her family, which she loved unconditionally and sacrificially. “Mamaw’s Days” will not be the same without her. Mary was a special lady that touched the lives of all she met. She is survived by her loving spouse of 69 years, Johnny; brother John Cordaro and wife Mary Jane Cordaro; sister Antoinette Lucero; son John Bonomo and wife Barbara; daughter Tess Bonomo Miller and husband Robert; daughter Marlena Bonomo; daughter Patty McFatter and husband Ed; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rosalee McFerrin, her brother Anthony Cordaro and grandson Lance Hutchinson.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caretakers at Christus Schumpert Highland Hospital for their loving and excellent care.

Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a vigil at 7 p.m. The Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. Officiating will be Father Jerry Daigle. Entombment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave in Shreveport.

Honoring Mary as pallbearers will be, Carson Dunn, Derek Johnson, Michael Johnson, Cameron Miller, Joseph Normand and Jay Woolley.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.