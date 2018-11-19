Obituary – Mary Evans

Mary Evans

Bossier City, La – Funeral services for Mary Ann Evans were be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Father Charles Glorioso. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Shreveport, LA. Visitation will be Monday November 19th at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m.

Mary Ann was born January 2, 1927 in Shreveport and passed away November 14, 2018 in Bossier City. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She retired from SWEPCO as a bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Connie Johnson.

Mary Ann is survived by her sisters, Beatrice Joyner, Charlene Kennady and husband, Emanuel; brother, David Fazio and wife, Lavern, all of Bossier City and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Mary Ann as pallbearers will be her nephews.

