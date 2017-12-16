Mary Frances Franklin

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Services celebrating the life of Mary Frances Franklin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mary was born in Rayville, LA on September 30, 1941. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo. She was called home on December 14, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Franklin, her parents Dub and Dorothy Hardy and her brother Clarence Hardy.

Mary is survived by her sons Barry Franklin, Sr. and Neal Franklin; her brother Johnny Hardy (wife Barbara); her grandchildren, Curtis Southern (wife Shannon), Wayne Franklin, Angela Franklin, Phillip Franklin, Dorothy Harville (husband Ben) and Barry Franklin, Jr.; her great grandchildren Hollie, Bronson, Cole & Teagan.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Franklin, Barry Franklin, Jr., Curtis Southern, John Hardy, Jr., Bo Hardy and Ben Harville.

The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff at Cornerstone Hospital and a special thank you to Doug Morris.

