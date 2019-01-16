Obituary – Mary Frances Yates

Mary Frances Yates

Haughton, LA – Mary Frances McCall Ya t e s , 8 1 , w e n t t o b e with her Lord Jesus, Monday, January 14, 2019, following a recent illness. A Celebration of her beautiful life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 18, with Dr. Scott Sullivan presiding. The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation between the hours of 5 and 7 pm, Thursday, January 17. Each of these events will take place at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA.

Mary Frances was born to Samuel Gordon and Ruby Bell McCall on April 21, 1937, in Benton, LA. Mary Frances was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as she committed to serving her family as a homemaker.

Mary Frances was a faithful and loving sister and friend to many. Her favorite hobby was being a grandmother to her “angel dolls.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Gordon McCall and Ruby Bell Campbell Rachel; step-father, William Ralph Rachel; and daughter, Vicky Lynn Yates.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 63 years, Wayne Yates; daughters, Sheri Yates and Sharon Yates Grubbs (Greg); brothers, Tommy Rachel and James Ralph Rachel (Viddie); grandchildren, Stephanie and Samantha Grubbs; sister-in-law, Elaine Rachel; life-long friend, Irma Jean Johnson; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in her honor to Ninna’s Road to Rescue (6 Sterling Ranch North, Haughton, LA 71037) or the favorite charity of your choice.