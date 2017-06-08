BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services for Mary Janet (Jan) Loosley will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Jonathan Beck. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Jan was born August 29, 1932 in Kansas City, MO to James and Mary Lane and passed away June 5, 2017 in Bossier City. She was a retired manager for a dental office. Jan was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church of Bossier City, a member of PEO for 50 years, Kiwanis Club, board member for the Arthritis Foundation, a Stephen’s minister and a volunteer for Ark-La-Tex Crisis Pregnancy Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Loosley, and sons, Mike and Richard Loosley.

Jan is survived by sons, Bob Loosley and wife, Lorna of Ft. Collins, CO, Alan Loosley of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Debbie Bigham of Lake Whitney, TX; granddaughter, Amy Roberts and husband, Sean of Ft. Collins, CO, and great granddaughter Kendall Roberts.