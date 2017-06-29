BOSSIER CITY – Services for Mary (Jo) Gibson will be 1pm Saturday July 1, 2017 at Waller Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Gary Johnson and Bro. Harrell Shelton. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery Bossier City. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday June 30, 2017 at Waller Baptist Church as well. Jo was born January 26, 1936 in Hot Springs Arkansas to Marion and Ruth Davis and passed on June 26, 2017. She was a member of Waller Baptist Church and was a retired Property Manager with Boucher and Slack.

Jo is preceded in death by her parents and one brother. Jo is survived by her children Chuck Shackelford of Bossier City, Donald Shackelford (Pam) of San Antonio TX, Sandra Gregorius (Jim) of Richfield WI, Edward Shackelford of Navarre FL, Brenda Davis (Glenn) of Bossier City, Christopher Gibson (Lisa) of Minden, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and her faithful companions Bomber, Thunder, PJ, Smokie and her grand dog Snoop Dog. Jo loved her children but the light of her life were her grandkids and great-grands. She was an avid Dallas Cowboy and Arkansas Razorback fan but she loved the Bossier High Bearkats. She always had a kind word and was known for her smile and love for her family and friends.

Honoring Jo as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jason Gregorius, Brian Shackelford, Justin King, Nicholas Davis, Walter Maddox and Jesus Tovar. Honorary pallbearer Blake Gibson.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Jo Gibson Memorial Fund set up at Citizens National Bank to benefit a scholarship program at Bossier High.