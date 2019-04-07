Obituary – Mary Katherine Culbertson Haley-Mayeux

Bossier City, LA – Mary Katherine (Mary Kate) Culbertson Haley-Mayeux went to her eternal rest on March 28, 2019 at Garden Court Rehab Unit in Bossier City, Louisiana. She was born January 13, 1928 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mary Kate was preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred and Nora Culbertson and her husband, John Thomas Haley and one son John Michael. Also preceding her in death were her brothers Jack, Robert and James Culbertson along with her sisters Louise Pratt and Nora Lee McCain.

Mary Kate is survived by her husband, Joseph L. Mayeux of 12 years and her sons, James Patrick and wife Sherrie Haley, William Mullins and wife Cindy Haley, Joseph Lane and one daughter Mary K Haley-Randolph and her husband Mark. Along with her own children left to cherish her memory, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a life-long member of Kings Highway Christian Church and as such, followed the values of a great Christian life. Her kind and generous heart was always foremost in her life. She raised her five children with those values and this is her legacy that she bequeathes to the world.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 12th at Kings Highway Christian Church at 3:00p.m. The family will receive guest from 2:00 to 3:00 in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to Kings Highway Christian Church or the Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana located in Lafayette, LA.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Willis Knighton Pierremont Stroke Center and Garden Court Rehab in Bossier City for your dedicated care while she was in your facilities.