Mary Moore Dobbins, 88, passed from this world as morning dawned on April 23, 2017.

Mary was born in Benton, Louisiana, on March 8, 1929, the youngest child of Alpha H. and Flora McMath Moore. She graduated from Benton High School.

In 1951, Mary married D.A. (“Buddy”) Dobbins, her soulmate for 59 years until his death in 2010. She began her career as a legal secretary; and retired as a budget analyst for the Army Ordnance Center and School in Aberdeen, MD, where she received several commendations for exceptional performance.

Mary was a devoted mother, but her children knew that if they transgressed in school, the school’s punishment would be light in comparison to that of their mother. On the other hand, if their treatment was judged unjust, she was quite capable of delivering a spirited performance evaluation to the offending school official. She was as loyal a friend as she was a supportive parent, and she had a strong sense of social justice and fair play.

Survivors are daughters Pam Jamison and husband Jim, Horseshoe Bay, TX; Denise Choppa and husband Bill, Montgomery, TX; and son Kirk Dobbins, Herndon, VA; four grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Fillmore Cemetery in Haughton on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.